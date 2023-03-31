CTA stabbing death: Ex-boyfriend charged with murder expected in court

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death is going to be back in court Friday morning.

Alejandro Arellano, 31, was arrested earlier this month and is now being held without bail.

Police said he met 26-year-old Samantha Maldonado in the Loop, followed her onto a CTA platform, and then stabbed her multiple times.

Maldonado later died at the hospital after naming Arellano as her attacker.