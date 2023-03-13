CTA stabbing death: Man charged with murder of woman at Loop 'L' stop

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of a woman at a CTA station in the Loop over the weekend.

Alejandro Arellano, 31, is charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Samantha Maldonado, and is due to appear in bond court Monday afternoon.

Police said Maldonado named Arellano as her killer before she died, and detectives were able to track him down in less than 15 hours using surveillance video footage from the CTA station.

"Although this offender is in custody, there is still a family at the center of this who is grieving the loss of a young woman, who had her whole life ahead of her. We hope knowing that the person responsible for her death has been brought to justice brings a small measure of closure and peace for the family," Police First Deputy Supt. Eric Carter said.

Police have said Arellano followed Maldonado as she walked up the steps of the Adams/Wabash stop around 1:26 a.m. Saturday, hours before huge St. Patrick's Day crowds arrived downtown.

Maldonado tried to get on an arriving train, but Arellano stopped her from boarding, police said. Maldonado walked away, but Arellano followed her and pushed her, then pulled out a metal object and stabbed her multiple times.

Even after she was injured, police said Maldonado tried to get away, running down to the street, where she collapsed.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital with stab wounds to the chest, abdomen, and left arm. She was later pronounced dead.

Carter said Arellano and Maldonado had a prior dating relationship. Chief of Detectives Antoinette Ursitti said Arellano has a prior criminal record, but the charges did not involve Maldonado.