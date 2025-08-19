CTA train service resumes with delays after minor derailment in Rogers Park

Chicago Transit Authority trains were moving again Tuesday after a Yellow Line train derailed in Rogers Park the night before.

While trains were moving again at the start of the afternoon rush on Tuesday, the CTA was telling passengers to expect some residual delays as crews worked to get service fully restored.

Just after 8:30 p.m. on Monday, two CTA trains were evacuated after what the CTA called a minor derailment of a Yellow Line/Skokie Swift train at the Howard terminal.

Video showed first responders on the tracks outside the Howard terminal. They were seen helping passengers evacuate from two trains as rain was coming down.

Crews were seen shining their flashlights on the tracks.

It was not clear late Tuesday what caused the derailment, but it did impact service on Red and Purple Line trains.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the Monday night derailment. But this was not the first incident involving the Yellow Line in the same area.

Around 10:30 a.m. Nov. 17, 2023, a two-car Yellow Line train with people on board hit a snow plow on the main tracks adjacent to the Howard rail yard just outside the terminall.

Officials at the time of the crash said 38 people were hurt. A total of 16 went to the hospital, officials said.

In February of this year, the National Transportation Safety Board released its final report on the November 2023 crash. The report said the operator of the train was only given seconds' notice to go from 55 mph to a full stop. Meanwhile, leaves on the tracks made for slippery conditions, and the CTA had disabled an automatic braking feature.

The report also found that while the operator did have alcohol in his system, but this was not to blame for the crash.

The crash caused $8.7 million in damage.

The CTA Yellow Line-Skokie Swift did not resume operations until January 2024 — seven weeks after the crash.

"It's perplexing why this is occurring when much of the railroad has already been modernized," said DePaul University public policy and transportation professor Joe Schwieterman. "We do need answers."

Schwieterman said safety protocols need to continue to be looked at.

"There's been a lot of modernization at the Howard yard, but we're still seeing a lot of difficulties right at the 'throat', where the Yellow Line meets the Red Line," he said. "This derailment looks like it was a significant jumping of the track."

Schwieterman added that he hopes the consequence of more such incidents happening is not fewer people riding public transit.

"I think for travelers, they mostly want to get from point A to point B with predictability, and we're seeing now with police incidents, with outages, signal problems — and you throw in these occasional derailments — and it just creates this pushback against riding transit, except when you have no other options," Schwieterman said. "That's really a shame."

The Chicago Transit Authority said Tuesday afternoon that preliminary information shows the cause of the derailment Monday night was an issue with a single switch, which has been addressed.