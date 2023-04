CTA hosting hiring event Saturday through second chance program

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA wants to give you a second chance at finding a career.

They're hosting a hiring event this afternoon and looking to fill dozens of positions.

To register for the event, you must fill out a survey on the CTA's website.

You'll be reserved a time slot between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.