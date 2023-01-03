Watch CBS News
CTA reroutes buses off DuSable Lake Shore Drive due to fog

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Transit Authority rerouted buses off DuSable Lake Shore Drive Monday night due to foggy conditions.

The CTA said the buses were being rerouted off the Outer Drive "because of conditions from severe weather."

The evening will remain cloudy and foggy. Overnight, a warm front will usher in milder air and moisture overnight.

Expect widespread rain after midnight through the predawn hours of Tuesday. 

Some heavier downpours and rumbles of thunder will be possible. Rainfall amounts will range from a half inch to as much as an inch.

First published on January 2, 2023 / 8:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

