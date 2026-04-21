CTA plans improvements at 42 train and bus stations in 2026 "Refresh & Renew" program

Mayor Brandon Johnson on Tuesday marked the start of construction season for the Chicago Transit Authority.

The mayor took a CTA bus to the 51st Street Green Line station, which will be part of the agency's annual "Refresh & Renew" program.

The $6.5 million program will provide maintenance and repairs at 28 rail stations and 14 bus turnarounds this year.

Improvements, depending on the location, will include deep clean power washing, painting, lighting upgrades, new landscaping, improved platform amenities, escalator repairs, utility and plumbing repairs, replacement of outdated equipment, updated signage, and more.

"While large-scale infrastructure projects are critical, we know the smaller details matter, the everyday experience matters, and small changes can have a big impact," CTA acting president Nora Leerhsen said.

The Refresh & Renew program was created in 2019, and is intended to keep CTA stations in good repair with routine maintenance. The work enhances the safety, security, and aesthetics of the system, the CTA said.