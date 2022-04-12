Chicago Police say they're working to ensure safety on CTA following mass shooting on New York City subway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police said Tuesday that they will maintain the resources to ensure safety on the city's transit system, following a mass shooting and smoke bomb attack that left 17 people injured in the New York City subway.

"We stand with the people of New York City following this despicable act of violence. The Chicago Police Department is closely monitoring the events in New York City," Chicago Police said in a statement. "While there is no actionable intelligence at this time, CPD will maintain the appropriate resources to ensure safety on the public transit system."

The Chicago Transit Authority released a statement saying there are no threats against its system, and referred further questions to police and the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

The attack in New York happened at 8:24 a.m. Eastern time on a Manhattan-bound N train in the Sunset Park community in Brooklyn.

Authorities said the trains was approaching the 36th Street station when a person on board put on a gas mask, set off a smoke bomb, and started shooting.

The train continued to the 25th Street station, where some of victims got off and called for help.

Police say 10 people were shot and five of them are in critical but stable condition. Others were treated for smoke inhalation and injuries from the panic that ensued.

Investigators believe it was a coordinated attack, but the motive remains unclear.

The suspect remained at large as of Tuesday afternoon. He was wearing a green construction-type vest and grey sweatshirt.

Police are looking for a U-Haul with Arizona plates following the attack.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is self-isolating after recently testing positive for COVID-19. He released a statement on Twitter.

"First, let me say, we're praying for all New Yorkers who were injured or affected by this attack," Adams said.

"We will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorized, even by a single individual. NYPD is searching for the suspect at large, and we will find him. But we ask the public to come forward with any information that may help us in this investigation," Adams added.