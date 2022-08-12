CTA Red Line shooting victim was a father, aspiring lawyer

CHICAGO (CBS) – The man who was shot and killed last weekend on the CTA Red Line was a loving father and aspiring lawyer who studied at Roosevelt University.

CBS 2's Tim McNicholas spoke to the man's mother.

That shooting at the 79th Street Red Line stop in the early morning last Saturday ended in the death of 29-year-old Diunte Moon. Police released surveillance video of the suspects.

Police said after a brief conversation, one of them took out a gun and shot Moon. His mother said he had been working extra shifts to pay for a big birthday party for his 8-year-old daughter.

"Her birthday is Tuesday," said Kina Moon, Diunte's mother. "He was going to give her a big party. He was working extra hours for her, to make it happen for his daughter."

She added, "If anybody knows something, say something. Don't hold them back. Please don't have them in your house."

The Monday after the shooting, police and the CTA announced a plan to add police officers and K9s on trains.

Also on Monday, a 17-year-old was wounded in another shooting, this time just outside of the 79th Street Station.

Moon's mother is calling on the CTA to improve security and add undercover officers on trains.

Cook County Crime Stoppers will be posting flyers offering rewards of up to $15,000 for information in Moon's murder.