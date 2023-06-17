At least one person in critical condition after CTA Red Line shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are investigating after a reported shooting on a CTA Red Line train Saturday afternoon.
CBS 2 cameras caught paramedics loading one person onto an ambulance.
According to the Chicago Fire Departmnet, one person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
No further information was immediately available.
