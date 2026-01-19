Chicago police seek woman who robbed CTA passenger on Red Line

Chicago police are asking for help identifying a woman who assaulted and robbed a CTA passenger on a Red Line train earlier this month in the Loop.

Police said, around 10:10 p.m. on Jan. 6, a woman approached a female passenger on a Red Line train at the Monroe station, assaulted her, and robbed her of her belongings.

Surveillance images of a woman who robbed a CTA passenger at the Monroe station on the Red Line on Jan. 6, 2026. Chicago Police

Investigators released surveillance images of the robber, who was wearing a white adidas hoodie with black or dark blue stripes.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call CPD public transit detectives at 312-745-4447, or to submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference # JK105192.