CPD seeks 3 robbers who targeted CTA passenger on Red Line train in Englewood

Chicago police are searching for three people who robbed a CTA passenger on a Red Line train last month in Englewood.

Police said, around 6:40 p.m. on Dec. 19, two men and a woman robbed a passenger on a Red Line train at 63rd Street.

Surveillance images released on Monday show one robber wearing a black jacket, maroon hoodie, and white shoes. The other man was wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants and a surgical mask. The woman was wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants, and red shoes.

Anyone with information on the robbery was asked to call CPD public transit detectives at 312-475-4447, or to submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference RD JJ528243.