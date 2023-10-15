Person found dead on CTA Red Line tracks after fleeing traffic stop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A person died on the CTA Red Line tracks after fleeing a traffic stop on I-94 southbound Saturday evening, officials say.

At 7:47 p.m. an Illinois State Police trooper intiated a traffic stop on the Dan Ryan near 95th Street, but during the stop the occupant of the vehicle got out and fled on foot.

The trooper lost sight of the person.

A short time later, trooper learned a person was dead on the nearby CTA Red Line track.

CTA Red Line service was temporarily suspended between 95th and Garfield and thus only operating between Howard and Garfield. CTA requested shuttle buses to provide service through the affected area.

No further information was immediately available.