Chicago police seek group who beat, robbed couple on Red Line train

CPD looking for group accused of assaulting and robbing couple on CTA Red Line

Chicago police are searching for a group of teens and young adults who beat up and robbed a couple on the CTA Red Line earlier this month.

Police said at least 10 people, apparently between the ages of 15 and 25, approached the couple on a Red Line train at the Harrison stop around 11:20 p.m. on May 7, threatened them with a knife, beat them, and used pepper spray while robbing them.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call CPD Mass Transit detectives at 312-745-4447, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, and use reference #JJ246554.