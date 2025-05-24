Watch CBS News
Chicago police seek group who beat, robbed couple on Red Line train

Todd Feurer
Chicago police are searching for a group of teens and young adults who beat up and robbed a couple on the CTA Red Line earlier this month.

Police said at least 10 people, apparently between the ages of 15 and 25, approached the couple on a Red Line train at the Harrison stop around 11:20 p.m. on May 7, threatened them with a knife, beat them, and used pepper spray while robbing them.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call CPD Mass Transit detectives at 312-745-4447, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, and use reference #JJ246554.

