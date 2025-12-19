Group of armed robbers targeting Red Line riders, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a recent spate of armed robberies in Greater Grand Crossing, Roseland and Englewood have targeted CTA riders.

Police said in three separate incidents, a group of four suspects have approached victims while riding the Red Line and take property from them by force.

In two of the incidents, CPD said, the suspects were armed with a gun and scissors.

The suspects then run off the trains to make their escape.

The robberies were reported at:

0-100 block of W. 69th St. on Dec. 13, 2025 at approx. 5 a.m.

0-100 block of W. 95th St. on Ded. 13, 2025 at approx. 5:15 a.m.

5500 block of S. Wentworth on Dec. 16, 2025 at approx. 3 a.m.

If you have any information about these robberies, contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8384.