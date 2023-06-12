Hop on the CTA Pride train starting Monday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The CTA is debuting its annual Pride Train Monday.

This is in celebration of Pride Month and features positive and welcoming messages on board.

This year's train sports a transit-inspired design of the progress pride flag, which celebrates queer people of color and the transgender communities.

The Pride Train is set to ride along the Red Line into the fall.