CTA Pink, Green line service returns to normal after completion of Lake Street Bridge project

CTA Pink and Green line normal service has resumed after the Lake Street Bridge project was completed on Thursday morning.

The Chicago Department of Transportation started construction on the new west leaf of the Lake Street Bascule Bridge over the Chicago River to The Loop on October 13.

Normal CTA Green and Pink line service resumed at 4.

The project needed additional time to complete, prolonging service disruptions on the Green and Pink Line that were supposed to end on Monday.

Officials said the delay was caused by the complexity of connections between old and new bridge leaf elements and by alignment issues crews did not expect, according to CDOT.