CTA Green, Pink Line trains to be disrupted for extra 2 days

For two more days longer than originally planned, the CTA Green and Pink lines will not be connecting to the Loop from the West Side.

Since Tuesday, Oct. 13, construction on the Lake Street Bridge over the Chicago River has interrupted service on the two lines.

This was supposed to end on Monday morning. But the Chicago Department of Transportation announced Sunday that the Green and Pink Line disruption will now continue until 4 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28.

The reason is the complexity of connections between old and new bridge leaf elements, and alignment issues that crews were not expecting, CDOT said.

Thus, through early Wednesday morning, the Green Line will not operate between the Clinton and Clark/Lake sections, and Pink Line trains won't operate in the Loop at all.

The Green Line will continue to operate in two sections. The western branch along Lake Street will operate between Harlem/Lake and Clinton. Shuttle buses will provide service between Clinton and Clark/Lake.

The southern branch will run between the Loop and Ashland/63rd on the Englewood Branch and Cottage Grove on what used to be called the Jackson Park branch. Green Line trains in the Loop are running in the same direction as the Orange Line, making all downtown stops before heading back to the southern branch.

Meantime, Pink Line riders needing to get downtown will still have to transfer to the Blue Line at the Racine station.

While the Green and Pink lines will be disrupted a little longer than planned, CDOT said the Chicago Transit Authority has completed track and interlocking maintenance at Tower 18 near Wells and Lake streets. Thus, the Loop 'L' shutdown that has been in place all weekend will end at 4 a.m. Monday as planned.

The Lake Street bridge has been closed to cars and pedestrians for the past year for a major reconstruction project, and is expected to be closed until January 2028.