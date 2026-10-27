CDOT says more time needed for Lake Street Bridge project; CTA Green, Pink Line disruptions continue

The Chicago Department of Transportation says its work on the Lake Street Bridge project will need additional time to complete, prolonging Green and Pink Line service disruptions.

The bridge was set to reopen on Monday morning but was then moved to 4 a.m. on Wednesday. Now, that timeframe for normal service has been pushed to later in the week.

The delay was caused by the complexity of connections between old and new bridge leaf elements and alignment issues crews were not expecting, according to CDOT.

"CDOT apologizes to transit riders for the added delay and inconvenience. Crews continue working to complete the connections and alignments between the new bridge leaf and the existing bridge infrastructure," the agency said.

This means the changes to the Green and Pink Line service will continue until the project is complete.

Green Line trains will continue to run between Harlem and Clinton and Clark/Lake and South Side terminals. Shuttle buses will continue to connect riders between Clinton and Clark/Lake stations.

Pink Line trains will continue operating between 54th/Cermak and the Racine Blue Line station. Passengers can transfer to Blue Line trains to reach the Loop. Pink Line trains will not operate around the Loop elevated structure.

CDOT says it will provide a specific date and time of completion once it has been confirmed.