CTA calls for feedback on plans to upgrade to bus service on 5 major Chicago corridors

The Chicago Transit Authority and the Chicago Department of Transportation on Thursday invited the public to weigh in on plans to improve bus service on five busy corridors.

The Bus Priority Corridor Study will explore ways to make bus travel faster, more convenient, and more comfortable on five specific routes, the CTA said. It is part of advancing a greater Better Streets for Buses Plan — a framework to enhance the bus riding experience in Chicago.

"CTA places tremendous value on hearing directly from the residents of the neighborhoods we serve, and we are excited to work with our community partners as we take another step in imagining the future of key bus priority corridors across our system," CTA Acting President Nora Leerhsen said in a news release. "We are excited to move forward with this important study and look forward to hearing the many thoughts and ideas that will help guide future bus system investments and benefit bus riders for years to come."

The five corridors that will be part of the study are:

Pulaski Road, from Peterson Avenue in North Park to 87th Street in Ashburn.

Western Avenue, from Howard Street in West Ridge to 79th Street in Ashburn.

Cottage Grove Avenue, from 35th Street in Bronzeville to 115th Street in Pullman.

Fullerton Avenue, from Grand and Nordica avenues in Belmont Central to the six-way intersection with Halsted Street and Lincoln Avenue in Lincoln Park.

55th Street/Garfield Boulevard, from Cicero Avenue at Midway International Airport to South Hyde Park Boulevard in Hyde Park.

Together, the five corridors serve more than 80,000 riders every weekday and connect dozens of communities from north to south and east to west.

"We look forward to hearing residents' priorities and input as we work with CTA to develop plans for more efficient and reliable bus service along these high-ridership routes," CDOT Acting Commissioner Craig Turner said in the release. "CDOT is proud to partner with CTA on this study and to continue investing in infrastructure that enhances the transit experience for Chicagoans."

The CTA and CDOT will work with the public, local businesses, and community groups to explore improvements to the bus routes — possibly including dedicated bus lanes, upgraded bus stop amenities, improvements to sidewalks and crosswalks, traffic signal upgrades to reduce bus delays, and other street design changes.

The CTA is holding community meetings on the upgrade plans for the five corridors at the following dates, times and locations:

Gage Park Fieldhouse : Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m., 2411 W. 55th St.

: Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m., 2411 W. 55th St. Avondale-Logandale Elementary School: Monday, Dec. 1, 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m., 3212 W. George St.

Monday, Dec. 1, 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m., 3212 W. George St. Washington Park Refectory: Tuesday, Dec. 2, 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. 5531 S. Russell Dr. in Washington Park.

Tuesday, Dec. 2, 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. 5531 S. Russell Dr. in Washington Park. Virtual Meeting: Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m., meeting link TBA.

The public is also encouraged to provide feedback online or sign up for project updates.