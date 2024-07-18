Man robbed, stabbed on CTA bus on West Side of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was robbed and stabbed on a CTA bus Wednesday night in the Austin neighborhood.

Police said a 27-year-old man got into an argument with another passenger while riding a CTA bus around 10:20 p.m. in the 300 block of North Cicero Avenue.

The other man pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim, and ran off after robbing him.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with a cut to his shoulder.

No one was in custody. Area 4 detectives were investigating.