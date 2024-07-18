Watch CBS News
Local News

Man robbed, stabbed on CTA bus on West Side of Chicago

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was robbed and stabbed on a CTA bus Wednesday night in the Austin neighborhood.

Police said a 27-year-old man got into an argument with another passenger while riding a CTA bus around 10:20 p.m. in the 300 block of North Cicero Avenue.

The other man pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim, and ran off after robbing him.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with a cut to his shoulder.

No one was in custody. Area 4 detectives were investigating.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.