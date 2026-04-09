CTA extends and renames no. 10 bus route for Obama Presidential Center, adds year-round service

CTA is extending and renaming its no. 10 bus route that will service the Obama Presidential Center when it opens in June.

The route will be renamed the Obama Presidential Center/Museum of Science & Industry Express to clearly communicate the route's new end point, officials said.

Starting on May 23, the route will run express between downtown and the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry, then continue south along Stony Island Avenue and other connecting streets to the new Obama Presidential Center before ending at Stony Island and 63rd Street. CTA officials said that extension closes a .75 mile bus service gap between the museum and the new presidential library.

The no. 10 bus route starts at Water Tower Place on the Near North Side. It has previously been a seasonal route, operating between Memorial Day and Labor Day, but with the new route extension and renaming, it will also provide bus service year-round.