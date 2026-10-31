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CTA bus hit by gunfire in Garfield Park; no injuries reported

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

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An investigation is underway after a Chicago Transit Authority bus was hit by gunfire Friday night on the city's West Side.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Madison Street in the Garfield Park neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, the bus was traveling westbound on Madison Street when a CTA employee said he heard a loud noise coming from outside the bus and was then notified that a window on the bus had multiple bullet holes.

No one was hurt.

Area 3 detectives are investigating. 

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