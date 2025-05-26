CTA Brown, Red Line trains snagged at Fullerton due to person on tracks

A person on the tracks snagged trains on the Red and Brown lines at the Fullerton stop Monday afternoon.

The Chicago Transit Authority said at 1:50 p.m., Red and Brown Line trains were standing with major delays at the Fullerton stop, in the Lincoln Park neighborhood near the DePaul University campus, because of an unauthorized person on the tracks.

Further information about the person on the tracks was not provided.

Shuttle buses were put in place while trains were standing. By just before 3 p.m., Red and Brown Line trains were running as usual again, but with significant delays.

