CTA Brown Line halted south of Armitage stop; Green Line also disrupted
CHICAGO (CBS) -- CTA Brown Line trains were halted south of the Armitage Avenue stop in Lincoln Park Friday evening.
The Chicago Transit Authority said the reason was a track condition.
Trains late Friday were only operating between Kimball and Armitage, and were not going the rest of the way downtown.
Shuttle buses were requested between the Clark/Lake and Armitage stops. The Red Line was also advised as an alternative.
Green Line service was also disrupted and were standing at Clark/Lake due to a track condition. Harlem-bound Green Line trains were rerouted to the Inner Loop and should be boarded on the Orange Line platform side.
CHECK: CTA Updates
