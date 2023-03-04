Watch CBS News
CTA Brown Line halted south of Armitage stop; Green Line also disrupted

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CTA Brown Line trains were halted south of the Armitage Avenue stop in Lincoln Park Friday evening.

The Chicago Transit Authority said the reason was a track condition.

Trains late Friday were only operating between Kimball and Armitage, and were not going the rest of the way downtown.

Shuttle buses were requested between the Clark/Lake and Armitage stops. The Red Line was also advised as an alternative.

Green Line service was also disrupted and were standing at Clark/Lake due to a track condition. Harlem-bound Green Line trains were rerouted to the Inner Loop and should be boarded on the Orange Line platform side.

CHECK: CTA Updates

First published on March 3, 2023 / 8:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

