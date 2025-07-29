Watch CBS News
CTA Blue Line service resumes with delays after police activity at Rosemont station

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum,
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CTA Blue Line train service has resumed near Chicago O'Hare Airport, after an earlier service disruption Tuesday morning due to police activity at the Rosemont station.

The Chicago Transit Authority posted an alert to their website that train service was suspended between the Jefferson Park and O'Hare stops due to police activity at the Rosemont station around 9:35 a.m. 

The CTA did not offer any details about what prompted the police activity, but by 10:40 a.m., the agency said Blue Line trains were running again with residual delays.

Some trains and platforms along the Blue Line might be more crowded than normal as service resumes.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Chicago police and Rosemont police for more information about the activity, but have not yet heard back.

Sara Tenenbaum

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

