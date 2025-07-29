CTA Blue Line service resumes with delays after police activity at Rosemont station

CTA Blue Line train service has resumed near Chicago O'Hare Airport, after an earlier service disruption Tuesday morning due to police activity at the Rosemont station.

The Chicago Transit Authority posted an alert to their website that train service was suspended between the Jefferson Park and O'Hare stops due to police activity at the Rosemont station around 9:35 a.m.

The CTA did not offer any details about what prompted the police activity, but by 10:40 a.m., the agency said Blue Line trains were running again with residual delays.

Some trains and platforms along the Blue Line might be more crowded than normal as service resumes.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Chicago police and Rosemont police for more information about the activity, but have not yet heard back.