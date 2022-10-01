Watch CBS News
CTA along with city leaders celebrate 75 years of service Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) – The CTA is celebrating 75 years of service Saturday.

City leaders are celebrating its diamond jubilee at 9:30 am in Daley Plaza.

Guests are invited to enjoy commemorative giveaways including free tickets to ride some of the first historic train cars and heritage fleet busses.

Those vehicles will be running through the Loop today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Special tickets will be required to ride before 11 a.m.

The CTA first took over all "L" operations back in 1947.

