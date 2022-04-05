Watch CBS News

CSO's Ricardo Muti tests positive for COVID

By CBSChicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CSO's conductor Ricard Muti tests positive for COVID 00:20

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The music will not play on Tuesday at the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

Its musical director, the famed maestro Ricardo Muti has tested positive for COVID-19. According to a statement from the CSO he's been testing daily following protocols.

Muti is experiencing mild symptoms and is in good spirits and hopes to be back as soon as possible.

Those with tickets for performances for Tuesday and the next several days have the option of exchanging tickets for future concerts and several other options. People can call the ticket office for more information.

CBSChicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBSChicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on April 5, 2022 / 11:20 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.