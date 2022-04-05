CSO's Ricardo Muti tests positive for COVID

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The music will not play on Tuesday at the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

Its musical director, the famed maestro Ricardo Muti has tested positive for COVID-19. According to a statement from the CSO he's been testing daily following protocols.

Muti is experiencing mild symptoms and is in good spirits and hopes to be back as soon as possible.

Those with tickets for performances for Tuesday and the next several days have the option of exchanging tickets for future concerts and several other options. People can call the ticket office for more information.