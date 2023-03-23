Watch CBS News
4 people hurt after car crashes into Crystal Lake restaurant

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Four people were taken to the hospital after a car slammed into a building in Crystal Lake on Thursday.

Police responded to the 1500 block of Carlemont Drive around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a single vehicle crash. Police said a Nissan Altima was traveling westbound in the parking lot and for unknown reasons, when attempting to park, the car drove over a sidewalk and stuck a building. It came to rest inside a business.

Crystal Lake Fire/Rescue took four adults from the scene to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that range from minor to serious. The male adult driver of the car was not injured.

Chopper 2 captured footage of the crash scene in which the car appeared to have crashed into a Buffalo Wings & Rings restaurant.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crystal Lake police at 815-356-3620.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 23, 2023 / 6:46 PM

