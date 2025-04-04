Crystal Cleaners in Chicago's Ravenswood neighborhood destroyed by fire

A dry-cleaning business in Chicago's Ravenswood neighborhood was destroyed in a fire Friday afternoon.

The Chicago Fire Department said they were called to a fire at Crystal Cleaners in the 4900 block of North Damen Avenue shortly after 1:45 p.m.

RELATED: Fire damages dry cleaning business in Skokie

Firefighters fought the still and box blaze for nearly an hour before the fire was struck out. The cleaning business sustained heavy damage, and CFD said there was a collapse.

Photos posted by the fire department on social media showed that the ceiling and roof of the cleaner had collapsed completely during the fire.

Still and Box 4949 north Damen now struck out. Cleaners heavy damage with collapse. No injuries pic.twitter.com/UH94dlt7mS — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 4, 2025

No injuries were reported, CFD said. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.