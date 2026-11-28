Crown Point police are asking for the public's help for information about a hit-and-run that left a 44-year-old man seriously hurt early Saturday morning.

Police said shortly after 1:30 a.m., officers responded to Clark and Court Streets in downtown for a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, the victim was found suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to Franciscan Health for treatment.

Police said surveillance showed the pedestrian was hit while walking by a dark-colored passenger vehicle turning southbound onto Court Street from Clark Street.

The vehicle failed to stop to render aid to the victim and continued southbound on Court Street.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any information regarding the vehicle or its driver is being asked to contact Det. Cpl. Mike Smulski at 219-663-2131, ext. 291.