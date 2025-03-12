Crown Point High School in Indiana holds St. Baldrick's fundraiser for 15th year, hopes to raise $30K

Teachers, students in Northwest Indiana shave heads to help fight childhood cancer

Crown Point High School in Indiana is hosting an event to raise money for childhood cancer research Wednesday.

The event benefits St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charity funding childhood cancer research grants. This is the school district's 15th year holding a fundraiser for the charity.

Participants will shave their heads to raise money for childhood cancer research. The St. Baldrick's challenge started 25 years ago, and since then has raised more than $354 million.

Crown Point High School expected to shave more than 30 heads Wednesday at their event, and have set a fundraising goal of $30,000. As of Wednesday night, they had raised about $17,800, but they plan to leave their online fundraiser up until May.

The fundraiser ran 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.