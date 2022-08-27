Watch CBS News
Crowds turn out for farmers' market, End of Summer Bash in Elgin

ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) -- Crowds gathered in Elgin Friday evening for that city's End of Summer Bash.

Visitors brought lawn chairs and blankets to the event at Festival Park in Elgin for the event – which is free and open to the public.

Everyone was encouraged to come early and attend the Downtown Elgin Farmers Market along Spring Street between Chicago and Fulton streets.

In addition to produce, cotton candy was available at the market – and we even spotted a couple of young boys making friends with a snake.

Beginning at 4 p.m., an assortment of food trucks along Grove Avenue. A concert featuring the Modern Day Romeos followed, and fireworks are set to conclude event at 9:20 p.m.

