Crowds expected at Chicago beaches for Memorial Day

CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you are heading to a Chicago beach, you may want to claim your spot early.

With temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s, crowds are expected.

The Chicago Park District has been struggling to hire lifeguards for the season. Officials said there are enough lifeguards for the beaches, but there is still a shortage for the pools.

You can swim when lifeguards are on duty from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Chicago Park District is offering some new incentives to try to get the spots filled.

You can get a retention bonus of $500 for a seasonal lifeguard position.

Lifeguards earn an hourly wage of nearly $16 an hour.

Park district pools reopen in June.