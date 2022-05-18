Chicago Park District offering up to $500 bonus for open lifeguard positions

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Beach season begins next Friday in Chicago, but the city is still scrambling to find lifeguards.

The Chicago Park District is offering some new incentives to try to get the spots filled.

You can get a retention bonus of $500 for a seasonal lifeguard position.

Lifeguards earn an hourly wage of nearly $16 an hour.

Other seasonal workers, like recreation leaders will get a $200 bonus in addition to making $15 and hour.

Chicago residents ages 16 years and older can apply for these positions.

The park district is feeling the pinch of a national shortage of lifeguards. It also comes months after the park district said it created a new office of prevention and accountability to rebuild trust following abuse scandals.

You can apply for the open lifeguard positions online now.