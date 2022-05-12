Crowd of hundreds seen walking in street, jumping on cars after spilling over from North Avenue Beach

Police try to contain crowd that spilled over from North Avenue Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police Tuesday night were trying to contain a crowd of hundreds of people that spilled over from North Avenue Beach.

Video posted to Citizen app showed large crowds gathered at the Shell station at North Avenue and LaSalle Boulevard, the BP station at LaSalle Drive and Clark Street, and in the intersection of North Avenue and Clark Street.

Some people were seen jumping on top of cars, and at least one driver was seen peeling out. Dozens and possibly hundreds of others were seen walking in the middle of the street.

A large police presence was also spotted at each intersection.