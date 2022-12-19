Crossing guard providing safety and holiday spirit in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS)-- When CBS 2 viewers told us about a Chicago Public Schools crossing guard who's spreading Christmas joy, we knew we had to meet her.

If you've ever been on the corner of 66th Street and California Avenue in Chicago Lawn, you may know crossing guard Gail Williams.

"I love my community," Williams said. "I love the children and I just want to put a smile on their face.I get love enjoyment of knowing that I'm protecting our smallest group of people in Chicago."

Neighbors know Williams is out when they hear he whistle.

As a Chicago Public Schools crossing guard for eight years and counting, her job means guiding students as they cross the street on their way to Marquette Elementary School.

And every December, she goes all out.

"The hats just bring a lot of joy to the community, sometimes especially the adults and they wave honk their horns," Williams said.

She's talking about Christmas hats. She wears a different one every day in December.

Sometimes...she even puts her own twist on them.

"Some hats I make by hand and then some hats I buy and then I embellish them," Williams said.

It just so turns out, the kids aren't the only ones who love to see it.

"I don't know the woman, I've spoken to her, introduced myself to her, but I think she's great for the community," Community member Stephen Davis said.

Davis is new to the area.

"I love that whistle she has," Davis said. "It brings the kid out of me and then her hats. Everyday she, I won't say a costume but something for the kids, something for life. Something for adults as well."

Williams said that is exactly why she does it, to spread holiday cheer and to brighten someone's day.

"I love craft, and I love Christmas and I love my babies," She said.

Williams is also a pastor at Maranatha Temple Church of the Living God.

Every Christmas she joins church members to raise money to buy every kid on her corner a present on the last day of school.