'Very unfortunate situation': Crisis training required for Aurora police after man is critically wounded by officers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois State Police Officers are now required to undergo 40-hours of crisis intervention training.

The goal is to help officers better understand mental illness. They'll also learn de-escalation tactics. The announcement coming one day after Aurora police shot a man, who family members said was having a mental health episode.

CBS 2's Andrew Ramos has new details on the moments leading up to the shooting.

The 21-year-old man remains in critical condition at AMITA Mercy Medical Center. His family is asking for prayers, standing by their claim that they called 911 explaining that a mental health situation had unfolded.

It's something police on Monday pushed back on.

"This was a very unfortunate situation for everyone involved," said Aurora Police Department Chief Keith Cross.

The Aurora Police Department chief revealing new details about what led to a shooting involving one of their own that left a 21-year-old man fighting for his life.

Officers responded to the home in the 900 block of Colorado Avenue just after 10:30 Sunday morning.

"When officers arrived on the scene, they encountered the subject, holding the knives in the doorway of the home, threatening to kill everyone," Cross said.

When efforts to deescalate the situation were unsuccessful, police said the 21-year-old, who still has not been identified, turned his attention to those responding officers threatening to kill them. One of the officers fired.

Cell phone video taken by a neighbor and viewed by CBS 2 shows the moment the man charged the officer. As many as four gunshots could be heard.

Relatives at the scene on Sunday say when the call to 911 was made, it was described as a "mental health situation," a claim Aurora police are dismissing, explaining they have protocol in place for those cases.

"We have to look at our resources to see if they're available, but that was not the call that came in," Cross said.

The police chief did acknowledge that officers have been dispatched to the home in the past, but it's unclear if mental health issues were involved.

CBS 2 has learned that all the officers who responded to the scene on Sunday have been placed on administrative leave. The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force has taken over this investigation.

