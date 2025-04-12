Support groups hold community resource fair for families of victims of gun violence

Support groups for those impacted by violence in Chicago are hoping to get the word out that help is available.

A coalition of organizations gathered on Saturday at City of Praise Church in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

The event was called the "Healing and Awareness for Crime Victims Community Resource Fair."

A vigil honored the lives lost.

Attendees also got information about the various types of help that's out there, from paying for funeral expenses to ongoing support dealing with grief.

"We bring them back in the spotlight to let people know we did not forget your loved ones; and not only did we not forget your loved ones, we want to help you process the rest of this journey, because the pain and the hurt don't end after we put our loved ones in the ground," said Corniki Bornds, founder of Help Understanding Grief, a support group for families affected by gun violence.

Several of the groups also work with families to navigate the justice system and to press for answers about unsolved crimes.