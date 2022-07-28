Crime Stoppers offering reward for suspect who shot, killed woman in Chinatown

CHICAGO (CBS) – Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help in locating a person of interest in the murder of a woman in Chinatown earlier this month.

Jennifer Medrano, 24, was shot on July 1, in the 2200 block of South Wentworth around 11 p.m.

Jennifer Medrano, 24. Crime Stoppers

Chicago Police released an image of the person they're looking for in the case.

Crime Stoppers

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $15,000 cash reward for information leading to the indictment or conviction of the person(s) responsible for the crime.

Anyone with information can call 800-535-STOP or CPD hotline at 833-408-0069 or email TIPS@cookcountycrimestoppers.org.

Callers will remain anonymous.