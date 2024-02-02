Cook County Crime Stoppers offers $15,000 reward for clues in Chicago murder

CHICAGO (CBS) – Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a $15,000 reward to help catch a killer in Chicago.

The organization is asking for the public's help to solve the murder of 21-year-old Kobe Puga in a drive-by shooting last October.

The shooting took place along Paulina Street in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.

Crime Stoppers volunteers will be back in the neighborhood over the weekend to pass out flyers and ask the public to come forward with any clues.

To give a tip anonymously, call 1-800-535-7867.