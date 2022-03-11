Watch CBS News

Crime Stoppers offering reward in the murder of 12-year-old girl killed by stray bullet in West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Funeral services are being held Friday for a 12-year-old Chicago girl shot on the way home from her own birthday party.

Nyzeria Moore was in a car with her family in the 7200 block of South Oakley Avenue on March 1 around 7:45 p.m. when she was shot in the head. She died in the hospital last Friday.

Moore was riding in her parent's car through the Auburn Gresham neighborhood when she was struck by a stray bullet -- the killer is still on the loose.

Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a $15,000 reward for information that will help solve the case.

