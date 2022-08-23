Crews respond to major fire at Lakemoor housing unit

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fox Lake fire crews responded to a major fire in Lakemoor Monday afternoon.

The Fox Lake Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post it was dispatched to the 32000 block of North Rushmore Avenue in Lakemoor.

Crews on scene found a multi-family unit with heavy smoke and fire.

The district said it would update with more information at a later time. Authorities did not say what the extent of the damage was, if anyone was injured or what may have caused the fire.

This is a developing story.