Watch CBS News
Local News

Crews respond to major fire at Lakemoor housing unit

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fox Lake fire crews responded to a major fire in Lakemoor Monday afternoon.

The Fox Lake Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post it was dispatched to the 32000 block of North Rushmore Avenue in Lakemoor.

Crews on scene found a multi-family unit with heavy smoke and fire.

The district said it would update with more information at a later time. Authorities did not say what the extent of the damage was, if anyone was injured or what may have caused the fire.

This is a developing story.

First published on August 23, 2022 / 3:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.