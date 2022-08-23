Watch CBS News

Fire at Lakemoor home causes major damage

The Fox Lake Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post it was dispatched to the 32000 block of North Rushmore Avenue in Lakemoor. Crews on scene found a multi-family unit with heavy smoke and fire.
