6 dogs tortured and killed in Crete Township; $5,000 reward offered for tips leading to arrest

Will County authorities are asking for help to find the person who tortured and killed six dogs last month in Crete Township.

On March 3, highway maintenance workers found the dogs in black plastic bags on the side of the road near Norfolk Avenue and Kings Road in unincorporated Will County near Crete.

Investigators said the dogs all weighed 45 to 55 pounds and were young. All had scarring and other signs of dog fighting.

Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow wants the person responsible off the streets.

"Anyone who would do this to six living things is an incredibly dangerous person," Glasgow said.

Crimestoppers of Will County is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 800-323-6734 or by texting WILLCOCS and your tip to 274637.