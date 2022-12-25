Crete man arrested for armed robbery, fleeing officers in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) – A Crete man is in custody after robbing a store and then fleeing from police in Joliet early Sunday morning.

Police arrested Larry Johnson, 37, for armed robbery, aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, no FOID, defacing identification mark on a firearm, and obstructing identification.

Around 3:20 a.m., officers responded to the Pilot Travel Center, located at 40 East Laraway Rd., for a report of an armed robbery.

Upon arrival, officers determined that after entering the store, the suspect, later identified as Johnson, went behind the counter where a female employee was standing and produced a handgun.

It is alleged that Johnson pressed the handgun against the employee and demanded cash. After the employee was unable to open the register, he stole cigarettes and fled in a Ford Escape.

A description of Johnson and the vehicle was disseminated to other officers in the area, police said.

The vehicle was later located near South Chicago Street and I-80. It was determined that the vehicle had been previously reported stolen.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle on westbound I-80 near Larkin Avenue. Johnson refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued.

Johnson fled westbound at speeds as high as 100 miles per hour on I-80 and Brisbin Road at which time he exited the interstate only to re-enter the eastbound lanes of I-80, police said.

Johnson continued eastbound before his vehicle was disabled by spike strips placed near I-80 and Houbolt Road by officers from the Channahon Police Department.

Police said Johnson exited and ran from the vehicle after crashing into a ditch near South Larkin Avenue and Mound Road.

Officers pursued Johnson on foot and placed him in custody following the deployment of a taser. A loaded 9mm handgun was recovered at the scene of the accident. It was determined that the handgun's serial number had been defaced.

Johnson was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department for treatment where he remains under police guard.