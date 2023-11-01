Slick road conditions cause crashes, closures for Chicago morning commuters

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Overnight snow and rain are causing dangerous driving conditions for Wednesday morning commuters.

Salt trucks have been deployed throughout Illinois expressways to help clear icy spots.

Icing and crashes caused a closure on the Eden's Expressway at Old Orchard, according to CBS 2's Kris Habermehl.

According to Illinois State Police, around 3 a.m. a car failed to move over and crashed into a trooper's car that stopped in the left lane with emergency lights activated.

ISP said the trooper was initially responding to a car that crashed into the left wall.

The trooper was outside of the squad car when it was not injured.

There are also outbound delays into Golf Road where there was a two-vehicle crash along the median wall.

Another crash involving two semi-trucks is closed lanes on the Bishop Ford Freeway.

Habermehl said IDOT salt trucks are attempting to respond to the Inbound Eden's Expressway, but cannot reach the area due to cars spilling onto the shoulder.

He is warning drivers to stay off the shoulder to allow for emergency vehicles to pass.