Driver flees after crash sends truck into building in Humboldt Park, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a crash sent a pickup truck into a building in the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood in the early morning hours Monday.

Police said just after 2:30 a.m., a black pickup truck driving east on West Chicago Avenue rear-ended a white car that was waiting at a stoplight at the intersection of Chicago and Homan.



The black truck then jumped the curb and crashed into a building on the corner.

Police said the truck's driver ran away from the scene.

The man driving the white car was taken to Humboldt Park Health with minor injuries and is in good condition, police said. The driver is not in custody.

No further injuries were reported. No further information was available.