Crash shuts down inbound Eisenhower Expressway in Chicago's west suburbs

Crash shuts down inbound Eisenhower Expressway in west suburbs

A crash shut down all inbound lanes during the wee hours Thursday on the Eisenhower Expressway in Chicago's western suburbs.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. Thursday.

A sport-utility vehicle was apparently heading east toward Chicago when it crashed between Wolf and Mannheim roads in Hillside.

All traffic inbound traffic was diverted onto the Mannheim Road ramp after the crash. By 4 a.m., all lanes had reopened.

There was no word on any injuries.