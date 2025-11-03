Crash near Rate Field leaves 2 women dead

A crash near Rate Field led to the deaths of two women on Sunday night.

Chicago police said at 9:13 p.m., a 24-year-old woman was driving east in the 300 block of West 35th Street, just west of the Dan Ryan Expressway, when she lost control and crossed the median into oncoming traffic. She had a 21-year-old woman with her as a passenger.

The red sedan the woman was driving was then struck by a black sport-utility vehicle, driven by a man with a male passenger.

The two women in the red sedan were treated on the scene by paramedics for trauma to their bodies, and were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where both were pronounced dead.

The 21-year-old woman was identified as Natalia Andrea Acevedo Mendez. The 24-year-old woman remained unidentified Monday morning.

The driver and passenger in the SUV were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Video from the scene showed the red sedan upside down with debris everywhere right in front of the White Sox baseball stadium. The black SUV was not overturned, but was wrecked.