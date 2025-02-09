Deadly crash leaves mangled car in pieces on Chicago's Far South Side

Car splits into multiple pieces on crash on Chicago's Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The middle of Halsted Street in the West Pullman neighborhood was left littered with car parts Sunday night, after what appeared to be a high-speed crash.

The crash left a driver dead.

Police said a man was driving a white sport-utility vehicle north on Halsted Street when he struck a tree and two unoccupied parked cars.

The man was ejected from the SUV and died at the scene, police said.

The wreckage was strewn about Halsted Street near 120th Street. It appeared that the car split into multiple pieces.

Several police departments were at the scene, including the Chicago Police Department, Riverdale police, and even Metra police.